Properties destroyed as fuel tanker explodes in Ibadan





A petrol tanker exploded at the Tollgate end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway of the state capital today April 12, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

This sad incident comes barely 24 hours after a market fire destroyed goods and property worth millions of naira in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The explosion reportedly started around 3 pm along Lead City University Road with business owners and car owners within the vicinity suffering huge losses.

The Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyinka Akinyemi, who confirmed the incident, mentioned that the combined efforts of the state and federal fire service have helped to curtail the fire but not before properties were destroyed in the process.

Thankfully, no casualty was recorded in the unfortunate incident.

Some of the cars and motorcycles parked along the road were also razed during the incident.

…