Tinubu should be worried if Buhari isn’t on his side





Senator Ali Ndume has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be worried if ex-President Muhammadu Buhari is not on his side.Ndume said this during an interview on Channels TV’ today, April 11.

The lawmaker said although Buhari has just one vote, he remains an adorable figure in Northern Nigeria.

Ndume spoke after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar led key opposition figures to Buhari’s residence in Kaduna earlier today.