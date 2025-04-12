Tinubu should be worried if Buhari isn’t on his side

Senator Ali Ndume has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be worried if ex-President Muhammadu Buhari is not on his side.Ndume said this during an interview on Channels TV’ today, April 11.
The lawmaker said although Buhari has just one vote, he remains an adorable figure in Northern Nigeria.
Ndume spoke after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar led key opposition figures to Buhari’s residence in Kaduna earlier today.
“Buhari’s followership has diminished naturally because it is different when you are not in power and after spending like eight years in power. Of course his popularity, everything has diminished, it is natural, but you can’t write him off especially with the Northern masses. The followership of Buhari has been occultic. You cannot explain it.
If Buhari is coming here now, you will see people rushing to see. Everybody including those in the vegetable…
