Trade Fair: MSMEs operators seek FG’s intervention on certification

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operators have called on the Federal Government to assist them to acquire International Certification to boost exportation of local products.

Some of the MSMEs operators disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on the sideline of the ongoing 2019 Wuye Market Trade Fair.

Mrs Priscilia Nwosu, Managing Director, P.R.I Global Ventures Ltd, producer of Shea Butter and certified Organics and Moringa products, said the certification would enable them to get international loans and market linkages.

Nwosu noted that the operators contributed 48 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the country, adding that it could boost product marketability and improve its outlook and packaging to meet international standards.

She said the certification could be acquired through a consultancy company called NICERT Ltd a Nigerian company working in partnership with ECOCERT group,…