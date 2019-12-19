DPR ensuring compliance to non-supply of product to border areas

By George Odok

The Department of Petroleum Resources has visited filling stations close to the Mfum border in Etung local government area of Cross River with a view to ensure compliance to closure order.

This is part of the directives by the Federal Government that all filling stations operating within 20 kilometres to the border and interland should not be supplied petroleum product.

Mr SirCham Musa-Mohammed, Acting Operations Controller of DPR in Cross River, told News Agency of Nigeria after a surveillance exercise across the state that all affected the filling stations which shares a boundary with Cameroon had complied with the directives.

“For us to ensure that this is been complied with, we visited the Ikang border post in Bakassi and the Mfum border in Etung; both areas shares boundaries with Cameroon.

“There was a very good compliance by marketers in those areas. No product was being sold. People drive from the border to Ikom…