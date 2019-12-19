Fuel will be available throughout festive season -DPR

By George Odok

The Department of Petroleum Resources in Cross River has assured residents in the state and beyond that there was enough product to serve for the Christmas season and beyond.

DPR Operations Controller in the state, Mr Sircham Mohammed-Musa, gave the assurance on Thursday in Calabar during surveillance to some filling stations to ensure compliance with DPR guidelines.

Mohammed-Musa explained that the surveillance was carried out to ensure that filling stations operating in the state were selling at the government approved price and also dispensing the product accurately.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while inspecting Mainland oil and gas depot that the agency had issued warning to marketers to desist from any form of hoarding or face sanctions.

“This is the kind of assurance we want to give to Nigerians because most of…