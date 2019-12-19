Presidency tasks families on compulsory girl-child education

By Ruth Oketunde

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has tasked families to ensure female children are given equal and compulsory access to education.

Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the SSA to the President on SDGs, gave the charge at the official launch of the ‘World’s Largest Lesson Nigeria Family Activation’ ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja.

The event was organised in collaboration with World Largest Lesson Nigeria and Dean Initiative, with the theme “Activating Families and Communities for SDGs”.

She said that families remained a critical stakeholder for the country’s actualisation of the SDGs by 2030, while urging parents who believe that sending female children to schools was a waste of resources, to change their mindset.

“Parents must understand that an educated girl-child can change the narratives of an entire family.

“Education must be made…