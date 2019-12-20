How Nigerian press contributed to collapse of First Republic – Adedayo

By Oluwabukola Akanni

Dr Festus Adedayo, a Special Adviser on Media in the former Abiola Ajimobi administration in Oyo State, on Thursday said that the Nigerian press contributed to the collapse of the First Republic.

Adedayo said this on Thursday in Ibadan during the unveiling of the Book, “70 years of Progressive Journalism: The Story of Nigerian Tribune.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unveiling of the book was in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, Publishers of the Tribune Titles.

NAN also reports that the book presentation, which was held at the International Conference Centre , University of Ibadan, also featured platinum recognition and awards.

The book presentation and the Platinum is the grand finale of the year-long celebration.

The former special adviser said that while the press in the First Republic, was a catalyst for independence, it also gave rise to civic cynicism with…