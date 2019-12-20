Sen. Adeola hails victories of Sanwo,-Olu, Abiodun at Supreme Court Victory

By Kingsley Okoye

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has hailed the final electoral victories of Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun at the Supreme Court.

He described their victories as fulfilment of God’s will and wishes of the people of the respective states.

A statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro in Abuja on Thursday said that Adeola hailed the apex court verdicts in a congratulatory message to the two APC South -West governors.

Adeola said that contenders for political offices should learn to accept the wishes of the people as expressed in a free and fair elections.

According to him, most electoral litigation are distractive to the goal of serving the people and fulfilling electoral promises.

“I want to congratulate the governors of Lagos and Ogun States for the validation of the mandates given to them by the apex court of the land.

“I…