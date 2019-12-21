Army reassures of security in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters has assured residents of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states of adequate security with its ongoing Operation Whirl Stoke.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that DHQ backed Joint operations is code named “Operation Whirl Sroke (OPWS)”.

Nwachukwu said the non-kinetic approach of OPWS had been a potent and effective antidote to the conflicts in the Joint Operations Area.

He allayed public anxiety on the draw down of the operation, adding that it was imperative for OPWS to wind down having achieved its operational mandate.

Maj.-Gen. Mutiu Yekini, Force Commander of the DHQ coordinated Joint operations, urged the residents of the states to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation.

Yekini said the reassurance was to douse the fear in the states of likely influx of herdsmen…