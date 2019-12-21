Australia braces for record heat, ‘catastrophic’ bushfire danger

Several thousand firefighters are battling dozens of out-of-control bushfires in four of Australia’s six states amid record-breaking heat and months of severe drought.

New South Wales, the most populated state in Australia, has been under the second week-long state of emergency due to “catastrophic” bushfire conditions as scorching temperatures are forecast to reach 47 degrees Celsius in the suburbs on Sydney’s outskirts.

Dozens of roads have been closed and some 10,000 police, emergency workers, paramedics and firefighters were deployed on Saturday, making it “probably the largest deployment of emergency services personnel” in New South Wales, David Elliot, state emergency services minister, said.

In South Australia, where emergency warnings have been issued for several bushfires, a massive out-of-control fire is still burning in the Adelaide Hills, where two people have died.

The…