Buhari advocates closer partnership to counter cross border terrorism

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for an enduring security partnership among member countries of the ECOWAS to confront and defeat the evil of cross-border terrorism.

The Nigerian leader made the call at the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government in Abuja on Saturday.

He stated that the call had become imperative in view of the fact that terrorism had remained the major threat to the peace and progress of the sub-region.

Buhari observed that the recurring attempts by terrorist groups had reminded the ECOWAS leaders and all peace-loving citizens of the urgency to build an enduring security partnership to confront them.

The Nigerian leader called for a minute silence in honour of victims of terrorist attacks in the Tilabari Region of Niger Republic, where over 70 soldiers and other citizens were killed by the terrorists.

He said: ”It was with great shock and immense pain…