Gov. Okowa hails Ned Nwoko at 59

Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Prince Ned Nwoko as he clocks 59 years on Saturday, Dec. 21.

He described the former member of the House of Representatives as a “committed patriot” whose love for his state and country was commendable and worthy of emulation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor thanked Nwoko, who represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency from 1999 to 2003 for his contributions to the growth and development of Delta and his Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

The governor rged Nwoko to sustain his contributions to humanity, adding that his efforts would be rewarded if not by man, but by God.

He commended the international lawyer, businessman and politician for his tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, social status or political affiliation through his entrepreneurial drive and for his…