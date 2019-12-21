Impeachment fallout: New play about Nancy Pelosi to debut in Chicago

(dpa/tca/NAN) A new commercial play about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is readying a world premiere in Chicago, just as its subject is at the center of the news and playing a central role in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Titled “The Adult in the Room,” the timely show will star the Broadway actress Orlagh Cassidy as the California Democrat.

Opening night is scheduled for January 26 at the rented Richard Christiansen Theatre.

Directed by Heather Arnson and Conor Bagley, the project is produced by the Broadway and TV producers Jim Kierstead, Linda Karn and William Frenandez.

Based on the show’s advance materials, a sympathetic portrait appears to be in the offing.

Whether Pelosi has given her blessing to the project, which will explore her early life, rise to power and what the producers call “the convulsive political climate that currently permeates the U.S.,” was not immediately clear.

Kierstead said…