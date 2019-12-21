Kano state govt. redeploys permanent secretaries

By Tukur Muntari

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the redeployment of Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service for a more robust and result-oriented public service.

This is contained in a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, in Kano on Saturday.

He said that Lawan Ahmed moves from Ministry of Commerce to Office of the Head of Service; Saleh Ado Minjibir from Government House to Ministry for Local Governments; and Dr Binta Umar Bala from Ministry for Higher Education to Ministry of Health.

Others are Abba Kailani, from Ministry for Local Governments to Establishment; Abba Ibrahim Wada, from Establishment to Government House; Amina Aminu Kano, from Pension Board to Ministry for Water Resources and Usman Bala Muhammad, from Ministry of Health to Ministry of Information.

Also affected are Zakari Sadiq Buda, from Ministry of Finance to Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Binta Salihu, from SERVICOM to Council…