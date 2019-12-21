National Economic Council and burden of boosting economic growth

By Chijioke Okoronkwo, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

In recognition of the importance of economic growth to the advancement and stability of a nation, the 1999 Constitution, as amended, established the National Economic Council (NEC).

Under the constitution, the vice president is the Chairman of NEC, which is held monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic coordinate the programmes of the various levels of government.

Other members are: the 36 state governors, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials as well as agencies involved in managing the economy.

On June 20, President Muhammadu Buhari, inaugurated NEC for the second term of his administration and urged the Council to pay special attention to security, education, agriculture and health.

In line with the president’s directive,…