Ufomba, 22 year-old undergraduate wins N5m in Brother’s Keeper Challenge

By Joshua Olomu

A 22-year-old undergraduate, Ms Ngozi Ufomba, has emerged winner of the Five Million Naira grand prize in the maiden edition of Brother’s Keeper Challenge, a humanitarian platform for the social-economic needs of local communities.

The event was organised by Citizen Journalists Network (CJN), a community of regular citizens who investigate local communities to find out their social challenges and look for practical ways to solve them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 24 youths, drawn from the six geo-political zones, contested for the prize at the grand finale of the challenge on Friday night at the Arts and Culture Centre in Abuja.

Ufomba, a final year student of Abia State University, is expected to expend the prize money on the identified social needs of her local community as presented in her proposal for the competition.

Also, Ms Joy Michael,…