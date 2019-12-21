Zannah, Gov. Matawalle’s campaign director resigns commissioner appointment

………Say Gov. Matawalle Too High-Handed

By Abubakar Ahmed

Zamfara Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Jamilu Zannah has resigned barely two weeks after the inauguration of the state executive council.

Zannah hinged his resignation to “high-handedness” and lack of consultation on the part of Gov. Bello Matawalle.

The government has however dismissed the claims, saying Zannah’s action was unfortunate, selfish and a ploy for cheap publicity.

The former Commissioner, who also served as Matawalle’s campaign director during the 2019 governorship election in the state, made the announcement on Saturday while speaking to newsmen at his Gusau residence.

He said, “His excellency, Alhaji Bello Matawalle has been doing things and running this government single handedly since he assumed office as governor.

“As his campaign director general, I know we made several promises to many people that when…