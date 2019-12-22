12 years after, Gov. Udom flags off Science Park project

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has flagged off the construction of a science and technology park in the state, 12 years after a former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah conceived the idea.

The park which will be called Ibom Blue Sea Science and Technology Park is to be built by China Blue Sea International Holdings. The park will have a university of technology, vocational centre, a five star hotel, a hospital and power plant.

Performing the flag-off ceremony Gov. Emmanuel said the state has enormous business opportunities and called on interested foreign investors to open businesses in the state assuring them of a guaranteed conducive environment.

“We’ve created an environment for people to come in and invest, we are calling on other investors, other Chinese companies that are here, let them come we will collaborate we will make sure they invest in Akwa…