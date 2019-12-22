ASUU has no factions – Ogunyemi

By Funmilayo Adeyemi/Joan Nwagwu

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has debunked the insinuation in some quarters that the union now has a splinter group.

Ogunyemi made the clarification when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Forum in Abuja on Sunday.

“I do not believe that there is a faction in ASUU. What you see that is playing out is the expression of misgivings by some of our members who are dissatisfied with the sanctions meted out to them for violating the provisions of our constitution.

“And you will find the largest concentration at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; and in that university, you will also find that we still control up to 60 per cent or more of the membership.

“And if you leave Ile-Ife and go to other campuses where they are pronouncing that they want to join one group or the other, you cannot count more than five in those…