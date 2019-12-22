Ban importation of `Aso-Oke’, Fayemi tells FG

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, has urged the Federal Government to ban imported ‘Aso-Oke’ fabric and revive the nation’s textile industry to boost sustainable economic growth.

Fayemi made the call during the 2019 Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) in Lagos.

“I will not be a hypocrite to say that we should ban all fabrics because I do wear imported fabrics every now and then.

“But when it comes to Aso-oke that I know that our women in our local communities toil at to do; and do not have the capacity to produce to scale, instead of investing in that capacity, we are acquiring a situation that others are coming to rip off our intellectual property.

“So, I join others to call for a ban on imported Aso-oke from China,” Fayemi said.

According to her, Africa fashion is all about identity, self-love, dignity, attitude and ownership to preserve its culture, heritage and connection to the international community.

Fayemi called for more collaboration…