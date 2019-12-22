Christmas: Okowa buys 60 new buses for Delta Line

As Deltan get ready to celebrate Christmas, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa inaugurated 60 buses for Delta Transports Services Limited (Delta Line) with a charge to the company to turn around its fortunes through improved services.

This is even as he commended the company for the improved operations recorded in the last 18 months under a new Public Private Partnership agreement with God is Good Transport Development Company (GTDC) testified that his administration took the right decision.

“I am very happy that in this festive season, we are inaugurating new buses for Delta Line and we thank God that 18 months down the line, we are reaping the benefits of the partnership with GTDC.

“Obviously, we are scaling to a new height and our people are happy; we are already in the process of concession on the airport.

“I believe that we will also concession the airport to those who can run it…