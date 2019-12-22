I was not elected to fight executive, says Gbajabiamila

By Bolaji Buhari

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, says the 9th National Assembly is irrevocably committed to protecting the interests of the people through diligent discharge of its legislative duties.

The Speaker said this on Sunday in Lagos while speaking at the ”Gbaja 2019 End of the Year Grassroots Empowerment Programme”.

Gbajabiamila said criticism that the 9th Assembly was a rubber stamp to the executive was not fair, saying the fact that the legislature was on the same page with the executive on issues of national interests did not make it a rubber stamp.

The Speaker added that he, like his colleagues in the National Assembly, was not elected to fight the executive and that lawmakers would disagree with the executive if there was the need to do so.

”People, naysayers, critics and people from other parties have said the 9th National Assembly is a rubber stamp to the…