IPPIS: ASUU to support steps aimed at curbing corruption

By Funmilayo Adeyemi/Joan Nwagwu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has pledged its readiness to fully support any step that would eradicate corrupt practices from the university system.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, National President of the union, was speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Forum in Abuja on Sunday, on ASUU’s stand with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

President Muhammudu Buhari, had on Oct. 8, directed all government employees to be enrolled into IPPIS to ensure accountability and curb corruption in the system.

Ogunyemi said that the union had developed a prototype of the IPPIS, called University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which it urged the government to implement rather than the IPPIS.

“2014, February precisely, after much debate about IPPIS, we told the government our reservations about IPPIS and the uniqueness of the…