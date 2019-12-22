Israel: Nigerian pilgrims pray for country at Christmas

By Fortune Abang

Nigerian Christian pilgrims on pilgrimage to Israel on Sunday prayed collectively for God’s blessings upon their country.

The pilgrims, who are the first batch of the Plateau State 2019 Pilgrims, include clergymen and winners of the Second edition of the National Bible Quiz competition.

They prayed collectively on pilgrimage to the Basilica of the Nativity, which is recorded as the historical birth place of Jesus Christ located in Bethlehem, Jerusalem in the West Bank.

Fr George Gorap, Executive-Secretary of Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, who led the pilgrims in prayer at the Holy Land, prayed for a new lease of life for Nigerians.

He said, “We ask our almighty father the birth of new things in our lives, in the lives of our children, in our homes, in our states, and in our country.

“We pray unfruitfulness be conquered in our lives in Jesus’ name.

“May the God of all possibilities make…