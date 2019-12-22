Many Nigerian lecturers are unqualified – ASUU President

By Funmilayo Adeyemi/Joan Nwagwu

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has decried the recruitment system in the universities, regretting that many people not qualified to teach had found their way into the system.

Ogunyemi made this known when he appeared on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Forum in Abuja on Sunday.

“Some lecturers have no business in the classrooms, but they found their way in due to political interference.

“You find that some lecturers probably have no business being in the universities but you know politics has done so much damage to us that sometimes merit is sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity and political connections.

“We hope that we shall restore the credibility of the system as we have been trying to argue over the years. A key step to achieving that is for government to create the enabling environment for us to go back to the renegotiation…