Police in Kano deploy personnel for Yuletide

By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State Police Command says it has deployed adequate security personnel across the state to ensure hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano on Saturday.

He said the command would partner with State Security Service, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Military, Immigration, Federal Road Safety Corps, KAROTA and other civil volunteers to enforce traffic regulations.

Haruna urged members of the public to cooperate and support the personnel in discharging their statutory duties.

He also called for strict obedience to traffic rules and regulations, avoidance of driving on one way, speeding, unsecured loading and dangerous driving.

“Security measures will be observed at worship centers; worshippers attending Churches are advised to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger apprehension or suspicion.

“People…