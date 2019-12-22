Sylva reiterates FG’s commitment to completion of Waltersmith Modular Refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said the federal government would continue to support effort to ensure the take off of Waltersmith modular refinery by May 2020.

Sylva gave the assurance during his inspection visit to the Walthersmith Modular Refinery construction site located in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Imo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Modular refinery is owned by Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited (70 %) and Nigerian Content Development and Management Board (NCDMB 30%).

The Phase one of the modular refinery and the ground breaking ceremony of the Phase two is expected to hold in May 2020.

The modular refinery after completion is expected to deliver 30,000 barrel per day.

The Minister said that his visit was to inspect the project which had reached completion status of over 90 per cent

“The incorporation of the Modular Refinery…