VSF pledges continuous intervention in North East

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Victims Support Fund (VSF) has reiterated its commitment to providing various interventions to victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East to alleviate their sufferings.

VSF Executive Director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ochoche said in continuation of the interventions of VSF in affected communities over 20,000 women were currently benefiting in its economic empowerment programme.

He said that the “Women Economic Empowerment Cash distribution Project’’ aimed to support women who were economically active and have skills that could be translated to income generation.

“So our agricultural programme continues; our women empowerment programme continues; right now we have over 20,000 women in our programme.

“For education programme, we have about 200,000 children in our education support programme, we also have about 4,500 teachers that have benefited in our…