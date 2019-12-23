119 Edo cassava farmers for FG’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme

By EricJames Ochigbo

No fewer than 119 cassava farmers in Edo North are to benefit from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme which has been launched in the senatorial district.

The farmers make up the first batch of beneficiaries of the CBN’s scheme which will be anchored in the district by two indigenous agro companies, the Elephant Group and H2Foods Nigeria Limited.

The Anchor Borrowers Scheme is a programme initiated by the Federal Government to link food processing companies to small holder farmers in rural areas and is being implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer of one of the anchors, H2AFoods, Dr. Tony Bello, in Abuja said that the agro companies were excited to improve and transform lives in the senatorial district.

He pledged to elevate cassava to the status of cash crop and to package it into a delicious and nutritious consumer food…