Anambra lawmaker offers free medicare to 7,723 constituents

By Chimezie Anaso

Rep. Chris Azubogu, representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra, has offered free medicare to 7,723 constituents, his Media Officer, Mr Ikechukwu Onyia, has stated.

In an statement issued in Awka on Sunday, Onyia stated that the gesture came through the lawmaker’s medical outreach.

According to him, the outreach, which was the third in the series, is a platform to bring health care services closer to the constituents.

He stated that about 480 surgeries for various ailments, including 265 eye surgeries, were performed during the one-week programme.

Onyia further stated that this year’s outreach recorded significant improvement over the previous years.

He stated that 400 surgeries were performed in 2017 and 2018.

He also stated that 4,810 pairs of glasses were distributed to persons with eye problems, while 3,525 laboratory diagnosis and 434 scan were carried out during the…