Ending Poverty in Nigeria via Private Sector Commitments: The Global Goal Strategy

By
Headliners
-
0
2


L-R- Michael Sheldrick; Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Global Citizen Nigeria Chairman, Babatunde Falawiyo; Global Citizen Senior Vice President Events & Broadcasts, Lee Rolontz and Global Citizen Nigeria Vice-Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede during the inaugural Global Goal Live: Nigeria Policy Forum in Lagos
L-R- Michael Sheldrick; Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Global Citizen Nigeria Chairman, Babatunde Falawiyo; Global Citizen Senior Vice President Events & Broadcasts, Lee Rolontz and Global Citizen Nigeria Vice-Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede during the inaugural Global Goal Live: Nigeria Policy Forum in Lagos

A News Analysis  by Vivian Ihechu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

According to the United Nations, in spite of the positive global trend, poverty rates in Africa have increased with Nigeria as one of the countries topping the list as six people fall into extreme poverty every minute.

Current estimates put the number of people living in extreme poverty in Nigeria at 89 million, the highest anywhere in the world, and over 40 per cent of the population.

Today, two-thirds of those living in extreme poverty globally live in Africa, and at current rates, by 2030 the continent will account for 90 per cent of all individuals…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR