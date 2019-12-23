Group urges FG to create enabling environment for infrastructural growth

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has urged the Federal Government (FG) to create an enabling environment for infrastructural growth in the housing sector to meet the housing deficit in the country by 2020.

Mr Festus Adebayo, Convener, Abuja Housing Show and President of HDAN made this known during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Adebayo said rather than seek to raise an infrastructure bond of N10trillion to pay contractors, the FG should create an enabling environment for infrastructure guarantees to thrive.

According to him this will allow a derivative market that allows asset backed Investments in infrastructure to grow and attract requisite Investments from local and foreign Investors.

“Nigeria’s infrastructure has the cash flow models to match returns with risk per virtue of the population and the desire for better alternatives. Successful cases are MM2 and Lekki toll gate.

“The government must keep…