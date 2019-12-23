Plan to spend N20bn on National Theatre renovation outrageous – Housing expert

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has described the N20 billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the renovation of National Art Theatre, Lagos, as “outrageous”.

It would be recalled that the Bankers Committee, an umbrella body of CEOs of commercial banks and the CBN officials is expected to spend the N20 billion to carry out maintenance works at the National Art Theatre.

Emefiele had at the end of the 11th session of the Bankers Committee meeting in Ogere, Ogun commended president Buhari for his approval for the improvement and redevelopment of the national asset.

But Mr Festus Adebayo, President, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja said that the amount was outrageous and that the project was not economically viable, when compared to pressing needs.

Adebayo also said that due consultation was…