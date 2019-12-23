Plateau communities get relief, free healthcare from military operations

By Peter Amine

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in conjunction with Civil-Military Relief Initiative (CMRI) has organised free medical outreaches and presented relief materials to some Plateau communities.

OPSH is the military special task force in charge of security in Plateau and some parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreaches and the distribution of relief materials were conducted in Langtang in Langtang North Local Government and Kadarko Community of Wase Local Government.

The beneficiaries were treated of different ailment and the relief materials distributed included food items, toiletries and other assorted items.

Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, OPSH Commander said that the medical outreach was part of the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities of the Operation.

Agundu who was represented by Brig. Gen. Mohammed…