At Christmas, Omo-Agege preaches unity

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has stressed the need for unity, even as he called on Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday, Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Christmas by reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

A statement by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate, quoted him as stating that: “As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, this is also a time for reflection and new resolve towards ensuring unity of purpose and facilitating giant strides forward.

“Christmas retells not only the story of the birth of Jesus Christ about 2,000 years ago but also, that of great faith , great hopes well as the involvement of many, including weary travelers, shepherds, Magi and others in the birth of our…