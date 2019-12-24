Carry host along in operations -FG charges investors

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Federal Government has charged investors especially in the mines and steel sector to ensure that they carried along their host communities before commencing operations to avoid the mistakes made in the Niger Delta region.

Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development stated this during a visit to the Integrated Steel Plant being built by the African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML) in Jere community, Kaduna State.

The minister said carrying host communities along before the commencement of operations was critical to forestall clash between such communities and investors.

“My visit here today, is to encourage investment in mining and steel development and to also urge investors to do this as quickly as possible.

“This government is particularly interested in not making the mistakes we made in the Niger Delta region when the whole investment started.

“One of…