Christmas: Okowa calls for renewal of Christian virtues

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Christians all over the world to rekindle their love for Christ by renewing the virtues of peace, love and sacrifice, which Jesus Christ epitomised in his earthly teachings.

The governor made the call in his Christmas message to Nigerians, especially Deltans, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba.

He noted that Christmas was a celebration to mark the birth anniversary of our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ and therefore called on Christians to strive and emulate wholly, the virtues of Christ.

““As the world celebrates Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season.

“I advise all Christian faithful to use the festive period for sober reflection and total spiritual renewal and devotion toward living in peace and harmony…