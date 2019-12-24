FirstBank reiterates commitment to FG’s economic diversification drive

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. said it would remain committed to the Federal Government’s diversification drive with the development of agricultural value chain to boost employment.

Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, FirstBank, stated this at the bank’s 2019 edition of ‘Food Souk’ in partnership with Eventful Limited, an events management company, held in Lagos.

Awosika said the bank would continue to support the entire agricultural value chain from production to consumption to create opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the food sector to create job opportunities.

“As you have noticed, we have been doing a chain of Souks with Eventful, it is critical for the economy of the nation that we encourage the SMEs sector across different industries,” she said.

According to her, the Food Souk was introduced to diversify the economy agressively through agricultural…