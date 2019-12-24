JUST IN: Finally, FG orders release of Dasuki, Sowore

The Federal Government has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, less than 24 hours after an attack on freedom protesters at the office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja, on Monday.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami made this public in a statement on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that a group of human rights activists led by Mr Deji Adeyanju came under attack by another counter group while demanding the release of Sowore from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Malami, however, stated that the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.

The statement reads: “The office of the honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki…