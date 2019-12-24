Lawmaker distributes input, water pumps to 400 farmers in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ahmadu Jaha, has distributed input and water pumps to 400 farmers to boost dry season activity in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jaha distributed the items to the benefiting farmers on Monday in Maiduguri.

The lawmaker, representing Chibok-Damboa-Gwoza Federal Constituency, said the input was to farmers affected by the insurgency in his constituency.

He noted that the gesture was to provide livelihood to the displaced farmers and contribute to food security in the area.

Jaha explained that he used his allowances from the National Assembly in the procurement of the water pumps and input.

“I feel my people are suffering and I am doing this to empower them; this is from my emolument. We have not started anything either through zonal interventions, capital projects or special projects in the constituencies.

“We have passed the…