Military operatives not underpaid, fraud allegation false – DHQ

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed the allegation of embezzlement in the military by a whistle blower claiming underpayment of soldiers as provided in the Manual of Financial Administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA) 2017.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the MAFA document had not been activated for implementation.

According to him, the DHQ wishes to clarify that the insinuation that personnel of the Armed Forces are under remunerated as against the provisions of MAFA 2017 is unfounded and untrue.

“Contrary to the claims made by the Twitter handle @ millisaint, the said document has not been activated and therefore yet to be implemented, since the appropriation 2020 was recently passed.

“The provisions of the MAFA document are thus, billed to be operational in year 2020.

“It is also essential to point out that MAFA allowances are not…