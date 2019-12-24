President Buhari taking transport sector to next level

By Lucy Ogalue

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, has described the various achievements in the sector to the dedication of President Muhammadu Buhari towards uplifting the standard of living of Nigerians.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Amaechi said among the achievements was the introduction of military personnel in the country’s waterways to ensure security and reduce the plight of transporters.

“You can see there are waves of complaints about what’s happening in the waters.

“We are beginning to introduce the military in the waters, meaning that all those criminal activities in the waterways will either be eliminated or reduced drastically and we are very happy about that.

“We are happy that we have completed the Abuja to Kaduna rail, we are happy that we are near completion of Lagos to Ibadan rail and also near completion of Itape to Warri rail,” Amaechi said.

He however said the major…