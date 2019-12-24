UN condemns execution, abduction of civilians in Borno

By Rabiu Sani

Mr Antonio Canhandula, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator to Nigeria, has condemned the alleged execution and abduction of people on major highways by armed groups in Borno.

Mrs Eve Sabbagh, the Head of Public Information of the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Canhandula said the organisation was horrified by reports it received on Monday of the execution of many civilians and the abduction of several others traveling on Monguno-Maiduguri and Damaturu-Biu Roads respectively.

“As information is still coming through, the humanitarian community working in the northeastern state of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, condemn the violent incidents that took place yesterday and the increasing practice by armed groups to set up checkpoints targeting civilians.

“It is urgent for the Nigerian authorities to do their utmost best to prevent further violence and brutality and to…