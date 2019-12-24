Yuletide: Gov. Udom pays salaries, gives reasons for celebration

Akwa Ibom State Government has paid the December salary to civil servants and other workers in it employ, as well as pensioners in the state.

The state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel gave the directive that all workers and pensioners in Akwa Ibom State should receive their salary before December 25th, so that they will have money to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

Civil servants started receiving their salaries from the 18th of December while those of pensioners immediately followed.

According to the governor who spoke during the state’s carols festival, the state had a lot of reasons to celebrate the 2019 Christmas season.

He cited the overwhelming peace enjoyed in the state, a violent free 2019 elections, ongoing infrastructural development and industrialisation, as well as recent affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme court as some of the reasons.

Governor Emmanuel said that he is a…