Analysis – 2019: Nigeria’s stock market ends in red, 2020 offers hope

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma (NAN)

With no fewer than six days of trading before the year ends, it is almost certain that transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will close in the red zone.

The outgoing year is, indeed, turning out to be yet another locust year for both local and foreign investors, due to an unfriendly operating environment.

This analysts said was in spite of the impressive financial results churned out by most quoted companies.

According to the analysts, the market was negatively impacted by the general elections, insecurity and unstable monetary and fiscal policies, among others, even in the face of stability in foreign exchange market.

Records of trading on the NSE as of December 20, 2019 showed that the equity market dipped by 15.60 per cent year-to-date due to massive sell-offs, yet it recorded strong corporate fundamentals of listed companies against a loss of 17.81 per cent in 2018.

At the close of transactions on…