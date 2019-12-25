Buhari speaks with Jonathan, condemns attack on residence

President Muhammadu Buhari has called former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathise with him following an attack by gunmen on his Otuoke country residence in Bayelsa.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

In the telephone conversation, Buhari expressed sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” during which a gallant soldier lost his life.

While commending the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, the president condoled with family members as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

Buhari said the protection of the life of the former leader and all citizens of the country would continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration. (NAN)