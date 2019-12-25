Church organises love feast to celebrate Christmas, preaches unity

By Martha Agas

The Cedar Tree Worship Centre, Jos, has organised a Love Feast to celebrate Christmas and preach unity amongst its congregation and the society.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos at the event, the Pastor of the church, Rev. Maclean Dapar, said the annual event was meant to foster love and preach the essence of Christmas.

Dapar said Christmas is a special day for Christians as it commemorates the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ which symbolises love, peace and unity.

He said the feast was to foster unity for the congregation as a family and called on Christians globally to embrace peace and unity as it the greatest symbol of Christmas, which the birth of Christ had brought.

He said the love feast had over the years increased and improved the bond amongst members of the congregations, and therefore, the spirit must continue.

“Christmas is all about salvation through the coming of Christ; he…