IPPIS: FG assures varsity staff of efficiency

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Federal Government has assured all staff of Federal Universities that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) will efficiently address all genuine concerns and peculiarities in the institutions.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, stated this in a statement signed by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, the Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations), of the agency on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idris was responding to concerns raised by the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities, when they visited him.

He gave an assurance that all rules and peculiarities in the universities that were recognised by the government would be accommodated and implemented through IPPIS.

“All the peculiarities shall be stated, all the rules of engagement shall equally be stated; we are ready to go by the rules of engagement.

“All the rules that are recognised by the government in the…