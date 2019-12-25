Sokoto Assembly passes N202.4bn 2020 Appropriation Bill

By Nasir Bello

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N202.4 billion.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Malami Muhmmad (PDP-Sokoto South II), explained that the committee did not add or subtract from the figures presented by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

“However, based on genuine request by Sub-Committees, the committee moved resources inwards to accommodate some important demands and interest of our people,” he said.

Muhammad added that the committee recommended that the state government should recruit more staff for the office of the state Auditor-General.

“This is in order to enable them have wider coverage of the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS) scheme.

“That Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning should as much as possible rectify…