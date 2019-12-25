Yuletide: Police, NSCDC deploy 3,700 personnel in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

The police in Borno on Tuesday says it has deployed 2,500 men to various locations across the state to ensure a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Aliyu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the command had adopted proactive measures to provide security and ensure peaceful celebrations in the state

Aliyu disclosed that the command in collaboration with other security agencies had intensified surveillance and patrols in Maiduguri metropolis to check crimes.

He said the command deployed specialised police units including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), conventional and men of mobile squad to places of worship and strategic locations.

“We also deployed sniffer dogs and EOD teams to places of worship, recreational centers and other public places,” he said.

While calling on people to go about their legitimate businesses, Aliyu…